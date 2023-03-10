BALLARD COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has approved $100,000 in emergency road aid funds to help repair a bridge in Ballard County.
KYTC says the funding will be awarded to the Ballard County Fiscal Court to repair the Buckler Creek Bridge on Fraser Road.
The bridge has been closed since Feb. 14, after an inspector discovered structural issues that made the bridge unsafe.
KYTC says the Ballard County Fiscal Court has approved a contract to have those issues repaired, and it's expected that the work could be finished within about 90 days.
The transportation cabinet says the county will provide at 20% match to the state funding, and the county is responsible for administering and supervising the repair work.