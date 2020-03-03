KEVIL, KY — Before Nashville and Middle Tennessee were devastated by tornadoes, west Kentucky experienced some heavy hail Monday. Fortunately, it did not appear to have caused major damage in Ballard County.
Melody White, the manager of Hometown Insurance Agency in Kevil, said she had just gotten home from work Monday evening when the hail began falling.
“It got harder and harder. And I thought, ‘Well, it’s not gonna' get really bad. It’s gonna' let up in a few minutes.’ But it didn’t. It continued for about 15 minutes. And then it got to quarter-size pretty quick," said White. "It was pretty scary. Very noisy and very scary for a little while."
Fortunately, White’s home was not damaged.
“We didn’t have any shingles to come off of the house or anything like that. But you can see the little shingle rocks on the sidewalks and the decks and everything," said White.
White said as of Tuesday afternoon, she only received about 10 calls from people, asking what they should do if they have roof damage. Only two people reported vehicle damage. White said that was surprising, given how heavy the hailstorm was.
White recalled another hailstorm that happened in 2003. She said after that one, between 150 to 200 people contacted her to file claims.
Elsewhere in Kevil, Local 6 visited the home of Joe Hamilton, who said about 8 to 10 inches of hail fell onto his back porch. Despite that, his home did not suffer any apparent damage. His vehicles appeared unharmed too; only the visors mounted above the side windows were damaged.
White said if people's properties did suffer damage, the best thing to do is to contact their insurance agent, who will advise them on the next steps.
“I always advise — especially if you have a lot of wind damage and there’s damage that’s visible that you can see — I always recommend that you take pictures," said White. "Don't do anything until you take pictures of the damage."
Local 6 also drove through La Center, but did not see obvious signs of damage.
