BALLARD COUNTY, KY– On Tuesday, Ballard Memorial High School announced Tim Adams had been named the schools newest principal.
Adams served as the schools athletic director this past year. He has also worked as a math teacher, and head coach of the Lady Bomber basketball team for the past five years.
"It is an honor to be chosen to as the next leader of Ballard Memorial High School," Adams said. "I look forward to working with all stakeholders to make the best decisions, every day, for every student. We have an incredible staff and wonderful opportunities for our students, and we will focus on making sure that every student is prepared to transition to life after high school - whether that be by entering the workforce or attending college."
Adams holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Murray State University, and was a teacher or administrator in McCracken County for 21 years before coming to Ballard.
“We are pleased to welcome Tim Adams to our administrative team as our newest principal. Coach Adams brings experience, humility, and a plan for taking the successes of BMHS and building on them for a brighter future. He has years of successful administrative experience under his belt,” Ballard superintendent Dr. Casey Allen said.