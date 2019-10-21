HICKMAN COUNTY, KY -- A surprise roadside find lead to a long lost family connection.
A few weeks ago, KYTC Hickman County Highway Superintendent Tommy Ingrum found a balloon while making his rounds along KY 1529.
The balloon had a note with the phone number of Michelle Boisseau written on it.
Boisseau had sent off the balloon from New Athens, Illinois, to see how far it could travel.
Ingrum texted her that he had found it about 170 miles away from her home near Clinton, Kentucky.
As they kept talking, they learned that they were related to each other.
Their great-grandfathers were brothers, making them second cousins.
The two eventually met up in Clinton and looked through family albums.
"I'm glad I got a chance to meet people – family that I didn't even know I had," Ingrum said. "It's pretty incredible, and all because of a balloon."