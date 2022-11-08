McCracken County, KY — Some Reidland voters are experiencing delays at the polls due to an issue with the paper ballots.
Local 6's Jane Kim spoke to County Clerk Jamie Huskey to get the details.
According to Huskey, there's a ballot printing issue with the vendor, and that's causing the machine to reject ballots. Huskey says this will cause each voter to be delayed by about two minutes and she estimates about 75 voters will be impacted by the issue.
Husky says there's no estimate for when the ballots will be printed by, but the deputy clerk is at the school to assist people.
There are two ADA ballot machines there for voters to use, allowing them to place votes on a screen instead of a paper ballot.