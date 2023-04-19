SOUTH FULTON, TN — Preparations are beginning for the 61st Annual Banana Festival in the twin cities of Fulton, KY and South Fulton, TN.
This year's festival theme is "Puddin on the Line," the group says on Facebook — an homage to the festival's claim-to-fame: a one-ton banana pudding.
According to The Current Newspaper, organizers are now accepting submissions for this year's T-shirt design. The winner will receive $25 in chamber bucks and a free T-shirt.
Submissions are due by April 28 and can either be emailed to tcbananafestival@aol.com or dropped off at Premier Portable Buildings, East State Line in South Fulton.
In addition to the one-ton banana pudding, the festival will feature food and craft vendors; a doggy pageant; a grand parade; a kiddie parade; a 5K run; a talent show; a bake-off; and a photography contest.
