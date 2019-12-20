PADUCAH — After a burglar recently stole a charity donation jar from a popular local restaurant, the business has started an online fundraiser to collect even more for the organization — Starfish Orphan Ministries.
Someone broke into the Just Hamburgers on Jackson Street in Paducah on Tuesday, making off with cash from the store and a donation jar for Starfish Orphan Ministry. The Paducah nonprofit helps orphaned children and single-parent households.
It's not clear exactly how much money was in the stolen donation jar, but it is clear that the community is stepping up to replace the donations.
In a Facebook post on Friday, the restaurant said Paducah Bank has pledged to donate $1,000 to Starfish Orphan Ministry.
That act of generosity gave the folks at Just Hamburgers a bright idea.
"A couple of our employees had the idea to begin a fundraiser to turn this unfortunate event into an even bigger win for Starfish. We have over 13,000 Facebook and over 1,300 Instagram followers, so if just a tenth of those were to pledge one dollar, we could triple Paducah Bank's generosity," the restaurant said in the Facebook post.
To donate to Just Hamburgers' Facebook fundraiser for Starfish Orphan Ministry, click here.
Just Hamburgers says those who want to give but do not want to donate online can visit both Just Hamburgers locations — at 2532 Jackson St. and 3526 James Sanders Blvd. in Paducah.