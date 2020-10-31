SIKESTON, MO — Police arrested a man accused of robbing a bank in Charleston, Missouri, about an hour after he allegedly robbed a different bank in nearby Sikeston.
The Charleston Department of Public Safety says it was notified around 12:20 p.m. Friday about a robbery at the Citizens Bank on East Commercial Street. The agency says Sikeston police had begun investigating a similar bank robbery about an hour before, and investigators were still searching for the suspect in that incident and his vehicle. Charleston police say they believe the two robberies are connected.
A short time later, the Charleston DPS says in a news release, Missouri State Highway Patrol officers and Sikeston police stopped a vehicle believed to be connected to the Charleston robbery, and the man behind the wheel was arrested.
That man, 54-year-old Keith L. Dunlap of Sikeston, was charged with first-degree robbery and jailed in the Scott County Jail. His bond was set at $500,000 cash only. The Charleston DPS says Dunlap also faces separate charges in Scott County.