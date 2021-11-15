PADUCAH — The inaugural Banks Giving for Thanksgiving event was held Monday night at Atomic City in Paducah. Seven local banks submitted an entry fee to compete in the event.
From there, employees battled it out in go-karts, laser tag, and mini golf.
A portion of the proceeds raised went toward feeding the hungry in our community.
A representative from CFSB told Local 6 why it was so important to help out this year.
"We see it — bankers are essential workers. All through COVID, we all worked, and we saw the struggles that our community had. They're still around, and with the cost of everything going up, people have needs, maybe worse than ever," said Susan Ybarzabal with CFSB.
The seven banks who participated included CFSB, Banterra, Independence Bank, Paducah Bank and US Bank.
The event proceeds will benefit Community Kitchen, Family Service Society and other local organizations.