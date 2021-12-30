MARION, IL — Many businesses, groups and individuals have donated money and items to help people in west Kentucky impacted by the Dec. 10 tornado. Banterra Bank donated a combined $50,000 to three different tornado relief funds and provided paid leave for employees who volunteered in the Mayfield and Dawson Springs area.
In a news release, the bank says it gave $20,000 to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund; $20,000 to the Kentucky Bankers Association Disaster Relief Fund; the $5,000 to West Side Nut Club, an Evansville group that sent more than 100 volunteers to Dawson Springs, including volunteers who are Evansville Banterra employees; and $5,000 to Mercy Chefs, a faith-based disaster relief group that provides meals to victims, volunteers and first responders.
“The devastation from these historic tornadoes, particularly to Western Kentucky communities within our footprint, is unimaginable,” Banterra Bank President and CEO Jeff May said in a statement. “We have customers impacted, and we have customers and team members who have a connection to the loss in these areas."
May said those effected include some of Banterra's banking industry peers, and the company wants to show support to them as well.
"We carefully vetted the opportunities for donations and have confidence that these contributions will go to immediate needs in Western Kentucky," May said. "Banterra takes care our communities, and this was certainly a time for us to continue that strong support.”
Banterra Bank has locations in Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri, Arizona and Utah.