PADUCAH — Baptist Health says it has reached a major milestone — administering more than 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses (and counting) to patients in Kentucky and Southern Indiana.
The Paducah locations says it's responsible for 7,450 of the 100,000 doses.
“A tremendous amount of teamwork has gone into our efforts to give vaccines to healthcare workers, first responders, childcare workers and those age 70 and older, protecting the most vulnerable and those who care for them,” said Baptist Health system CEO Gerard Colman. “Our hospitals were among the first to administer the vaccine, and we’re committed to continue to do so. We plan to vaccinate thousands more as we move through the rollout phases outlined by Kentucky and Indiana.”
Baptist health Paducah says it began administering the Moderna vaccine on Dec. 23, starting with employees, local healthcare workers and school personnel in Paducah and McCracken County. The hospital is currently vaccinating phases 1A and 1B, which includes Kentucky residents 70 and older, as well as first responders, educators, and childcare workers.
The hospital is still encouraging everyone who has been vaccinated to continue wearing a mask, frequently wash their hands, keep their distance from others, and stay home when sick.
Baptist Health says its working with administer vaccines as quickly as possible, but getting to everyone who wants one will take time. Currently, the demand is greater than the supply, but more appointments will be made available online as more vaccine shipments arrive.
You can schedule an appointment with Baptist Health at ScheduleYourVaccine.com.
For more information, go to BaptistHealth.com/vaccine. Click here for more information about local vaccination sites.