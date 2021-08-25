PADUCAH– Baptist Health has announced a wage increase for all hourly workers.
Beginning Oct. 1, paychecks will reflect the new $15 wage.
The new minimum wage rate will be for all entry-level positions. Entry-level employees could be paid more than the minimum based on their years of experience in the job.
Hourly workers in pay ranges already above $15 an hour will see additional increases to maintain parity.
“Each employee plays a vital role in our ability to provide exceptional care to those in our communities,’” said Gerard Colman, Baptist Health CEO. “These pay increases also acknowledge and recognize the heavy burden placed on staff over the last 18 months due to the pandemic.”
Accordint to Baptist Health, the wage increase is a $51 million investment.