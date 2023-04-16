For many Americans, caffeine is a part of day-to-day life. According to Baptist Health, “American adults consume an average of 200 mg of caffeine daily,” which is equal to the caffeine found in two five-ounce cups of coffee.
Baptist Health says caffeine is effective for boosting alertness and making you feel less tired because it stimulates your central nervous system.
However, drinking caffeine regularly can cause you to experience symptoms of withdrawal. Baptist Health reports that these symptoms typically begin 12 to 24 hours after cutting back on caffeine and can last for up to 9 days.
Symptoms can include headache, nausea, tremors, anxiety, sleepiness, low energy, depressed mood, trouble concentrating and irritability.
Baptist Health does have tips for lessening the symptoms and possibly preventing them altogether.
- Gradually reducing your intake
- Staying hydrated
- Exercising and improving your diet
- Engaging in stress-reducing activities
- Getting enough sleep
- Taking pain relievers as directed
If you are experiencing caffeine withdrawal or if you have questions, you can contact Baptist Health at 270-575-2100 or speak with your Baptist Health physician.