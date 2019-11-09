PADUCAH— Baptist Health Paducah held their annual conference to help others understand the reality of addiction.
Baptist Health's annual Addiction and Compulsive Behavior Symposium took place in Paducah on Saturday.
The conference covers various aspects of addiction with nationally known speakers.
This year the symposium focused on childhood adverse experiences and the use of E-cigarettes among young people.
Dr. Patrick Withrow talked about the negative affects of Juuling and vaping. he says he wants people to understand the epidemic.
"Basically what we're having is a while new generation of adolescence which are going to be addicted to nicotine and cigarettes who never even smoked a combustible cigarette before," Withrow said.
This was the 13th year for the symposium.