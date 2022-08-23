PADUCAH — The Baptist Health system has named a Kentuckian with more than 20 years of experience in health care as the next president of Baptist Health Paducah.
Kenny Boyd will take over as Baptist Health Paducah president on Oct. 10. He'll replace Interim President Matt Baily, who has served in that role since last November, when previous hospital president Chris Roty became the chief operating officer of Baptist Health Lexington. Roty is now president of the Lexington hospital.
Baptist Health says Baily will stay on through Oct. 28 to help provide a smooth transition at the Paducah hospital.
A news release announcing Boyd's appointment says he most recently served as the chief operating officer of Maury Regional Health in Columbia, Tennessee. That's a nonprofit, three-hospital system with more than 300 beds and 70 health care providers. His professional history also includes time as the president and CEO of McDonough District Hospital in Malcomb, Illinois; CEO of Girard Medical Center in Girard, Kansas; and CEO of Dickenson Community Hospital in Clintwood, Virginia.
Boyd has a master's degree in health services management from Webster University in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Before earning that degree, he earned a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Louisville.
“I look forward to returning to my home state, becoming involved in the Paducah community and learning about the healthcare needs of the region,” Boyd said in a statement included in Baptist Health's news release.
In a statement of his own, Baptist Health Paducah Board Chair Roy Riley described Boyd as a "big-picture thinker with an eye for details."
"He has a proven track record in growing a hospital and optimizing start-up and established operations. In addition, he excels at team development and collaboration, making him a perfect fit for Baptist Health Paducah," Riley said. "We are excited to welcome him to the team."