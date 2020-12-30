PADUCAH — Thursday, Baptist Health Paducah will offer a free COVID-19 vaccine for all area healthcare workers with direct patient contact.
This includes behavioral health providers, community health workers, dental hygienists, dentists, EMT/paramedics, home health workers, morticians, nurses, nursing assistants, personal care aides, pharmacists, physicians, public health and emergency preparedness workers and respiratory techs.
Nurse Marsha Caughlin works the COVID-19 unit at Baptist Health.
"I've seen more death this year than I've ever seen in my whole nursing career," Caughlin said.
That's why she's proud to be the first person there to be vaccinated.
"I wanted every thing to go back to normal," Caughlin said. "That's my hope is that after many hopeless days, moments, and even seconds when you don't know rather what's going to happen or not, I think this vaccine will help us to see the light at the end of the tunnel."
Director of Pharmacy Laura Madison said vaccinating healthcare workers with direct patient contact, allows them to keep serving the community.
"Considering who do we need to be able to help the patients," Madison said. "And then which patients are at highest risk. And it doesn't mean that anybody is less important than anybody else. It's just we know who this virus impacts."
If you're an interested healthcare worker, you sign up by sending an email. You must provide the following information to bhpadcovidvaccine@bhsi.com. Once the email has been sent, you will be notified as soon as possible with an appointment time.
- Name
- Business affiliation
- Direct patient care role
- Date of birth
- Phone number
- Preference of Thursday evening or Saturday
Baptist Health said if you cannot be present 28 days from the initial dose, do not register for the vaccine.
You'll be vaccinated in groups of five. And the process takes about 15 minutes.
Caughlin encourages other healthcare workers to sign up for the vaccination.
The free clinic will also be offered on Saturday. The second dose will be administered 28 days later.