PADUCAH — Baptist Health Paducah announced they're now offering a new injectable drug that makes it easier to detect the most common form of breast cancer.
The new drug — called Cerianna — can help detect estrogen receptive positive breast cancer, which accounts for 70%-80% of breast cancer diagnoses, Baptist Health says. According to a Monday release, Cerianna is injected into a vein in preparation for a PET or CT scan. Unlike previous tests that could only show lesions in a limited area, Cerianna can help detect whole-body lesions, the release says. In other words, medical professionals can visualize ER-positive breast cancer in the patient regardless of its location in the body.
Baptist Health Paducah says the new drug will provide oncologists with a comprehensive assessment of each patient's cancer, allowing them to make educated decisions on their treatment plans.
Cerianna helps physicians provide a one-day, non-invasive, whole-body imaging procedure with results available in 24 hours- no fasting required. MD at the Radiology Group of Paducah, Jennifer Brien, says Cerianna is a "tremendous benefit" for both the patients and the experts involved in their care.
Baptist Health says if you are diagnosed with breast cancer, talk to your healthcare provider to determine if Cerianna is right for you. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Brien and the Radiology Group of Paducah, call (270) 575-2662.