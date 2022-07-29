PADUCAH, KY — Baptist Health Paducah has been nationally recognized by the American Heart Association for their commitment to stroke-care, among other accomplishments.
According to a Friday release, the hospital has been awarded the American Heart Association's Get with the Guidelines - Stroke Gold quality achievement.
According to the American Heart Association, the award recognizes the hospital's "commitment and success ensuring that stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence."
To receive the award, hospitals must achieve 85% or higher adherence to all Get With The Guidelines-Stroke achievement indicators for at least 2 consecutive years.
Baptist Health also won the Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite award for reducing the time between when patients arrive at the hospital and begin treatment with the stroke-drug, tPA.
Finally, they won the Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll for ensuring patients with Type 2 diabetes receive the quality care after being hospitalized with stroke and/or cardiovascular disease.
Doctor Joseph Ashburn acknowledge Baptist's commitment to stroke care in the release, saying:
According to the release, Baptist Health Paducah became the region's first certified primary stroke center in 2010. They have a neurohospitalist and neurosurgery staff on site 24/7.