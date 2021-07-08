PADUCAH– Baptist Health Paducah and Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital have partnered with Purchase Health Department to distribute Narcan nasal spray to at-risk patients as they leave the hospital.
Lourdes Hospital received 300 doses of Narcan, and Baptist Health received 200. Either hospital can access more doses as needed.
Doses will be distributed to people as they leave the hospital following an opioid overdose. They will receive two doses, one for themselves, and one for a close friend or family member to have. Individuals will also receive training on how to use the nasal spray before they leave the hospital.
“Opioids are a common drug of abuse because as depressants, they have sedative effects that result in decreased anxiety and a calming feeling,” said Laura Madison, pharmacy director of Baptist Health Paducah. “Having Narcan readily available allows for immediate intervention to reverse the opioid effect when a person with suspected overdose is found with slow breathing or unable to awake. For many, abstinence may not be immediately achievable. With education, support, and tools to reduce harm, the data shows lives are being saved. Dispensing naloxone allows us to provide an intervention today that creates future opportunity for the next stages of healing.”
According to Purchase Health District, the rate of drug arrests and opioid doses in the area are significantly higher than the national average, as much as 2.5 times higher for some western Kentucky counties.
The Narcan distribution is funded by the HRSA Rural Community Opioid Response Program Implementation Grant that the Purchase District Health Department used to create the Purchase Area Health Connections Network’s Opioid Taskforce.