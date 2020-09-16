PADUCAH — Decades have passed since the Mother-Baby unit at Baptist Health Paducah has had a major renovation. Now, when the renovated unit is complete early next year, it will have a new name - the John and Vivian Williams Mother-Baby Unit.
Baptist Health says the Williams family is well known in Paducah for their significant contributions in the business and philanthropic communities.
The family provided the lead gift for the $5 million renovation project. The hospital hosted a Zoom meeting and tour announcing the donation and renovation Tuesday afternoon.
“Family is everything,” said John Williams Sr. “Our children, grandchildren and great grandchildren are very important to us. Supporting this project meant that we could provide other families with the best start possible. We are proud to be able to serve other families in our region with this renovated space.”
The hospital says the couple wanted to be part of providing an updated environment to families as they experience one of life's greatest moments.
“When the opportunity was presented to us, we knew the need was urgent,” Vivian Williams said. “Two of our sons were born in this space – 48 and 53 years ago – and the rooms looked the same as they did then. So, we were happy to be a part of the much-needed renovation. We want this space to reflect the same joy and excitement experienced by these families in their most special moments.”
The hospital says one phase of the renovated Mother-Baby unit has been completed, with the second phase scheduled for completion in early 2021.
Renovations include updated post-partum suites, pediatric rooms, nursing stations, a physician lounge and a patient waiting area.
“Providing excellent patient care is our top priority and we care for each of our patients as if they were our own family,” said Lisa Parnell, Mother-Baby director. “During the last few years, we’ve expanded and improved the level of care we can provide, and through donors, we were able to improve our space to provide more efficient service and enhance the patient experience.”
Baptist Health says the renovation provides the hospital with a technically sophisticated, state-of-the-art facility to enhance the patient experience all the way from labor and deliver through hospital discharge.
The hospital also opened the expanded Level III John and Loree Eckstein NICU and a renovated Labor and Delivery unit, in recent years.
“More than 1,300 babies are born at Baptist each year,” said Chris Roty, hospital president. “It will only continue to grow with these renovations, the launch of neonatal transportation and the addition of new physicians. In order to continue providing top quality comfort and care for our patients, renovation of our post-partum and pediatric unit was the next important step. We are so thankful to John and Vivian Williams for investing in the future of our hospital and in families throughout our region.
For more information on how you can partner with Baptist Health Foundation Paducah to impact Mother, Baby and Neonatal services, contact the Foundation at 270-575-2871.