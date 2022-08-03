PADUCAH — People around the world are celebrating moms who breastfeed this week.
It's World Breastfeeding Week.
Baptist Health Paducah has many resources for future and new moms wanting to learn about breastfeeding, including prenatal breastfeeding education appointments, monthly group classes and assistance with breastfeeding.
After delivery, lactation consultants visit with new moms daily while in the hospital.
"Motherhood is a great thing. And it's not all about the feeding. We want them to feel good with their mother and be happy with their baby. And if they want to breastfeed, we want to help them," says Certified Lactation Consultant Kim Coram.
National Breastfeeding Week is not meant to shame those who don't or can't breastfeed, but rather to highlight the links between breastfeeding and good nutrition, food security and inequality.
But at the end of the day, experts say "fed is best."