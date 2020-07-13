PADUCAH — Baptist Health Paducah says the hospital has earned its sixth national achievement award for the treatment of patients who experience cardiac arrest in the hospital.
Baptist Health recently received the Get With The Guidelines - Resuscitation Gold Plus Award from the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association for implementing specific quality improvement measures to treat patients who suffer from in-hospital cardiac arrest.
To receive this award, a hospital must comply with the quality measures for two or more consecutive years.
Baptist Health says team leaders Amy Osbron, RN, Chest Pain-STEMI Coordinator, and Shelby Scillian, Emergency department nurse educator, credit Baptist Health’s team of nurses and hospitalists, on staff 24 hours a day, for ensuring cardiac arrest patients get timely CPR, defibrillation and other appropriate treatment within minutes.
“Baptist Health Paducah is dedicated to achieving the best possible outcome for our patients,” Osbron said. “This program helps us accomplish this by making it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis.”
The hospital says more than 200,000 adults and children have an in-hospital cardiac arrest each year, according to the American Heart Association. The Get With The Guidelines- Resuscitation program aims to help hospital teams save more lives threatened by cardiopulmonary emergencies by consistently following the most up-to-date scientific guidelines for treating patients who suffer a cardiac arrest in the hospital.