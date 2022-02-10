PADUCAH — Baptist Health Paducah is one of the hospitals in Kentucky experiencing a decline in COVID-19 cases. Over the past few weeks, Baptist Health Paducah has averaged 30 to 40 inpatients per day. Now, the hospital is averaging in the high 20s, which is a slight relief.
However, we're not in the clear yet. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brad Housman says COVID-19 case numbers are improving. That small improvement is something the hospital has been working towards since the beginning of the omicron surge. Even though the hospital is seeing a decline, cases aren't dropping off as quickly as health care workers had hoped.
"We're optimistic, but we're cautiously optimistic at this time," says Housman.
Housman says they base the improvement in case numbers on a couple of factors, including the percent of positive test results and an inpatient census, both of which have declined.
"For the last three to four weeks, our positivity rate and inpatient census rate has been very flat — very elevated, but very flat. Thankfully, after about four weeks we're starting to see a drop in numbers," says Housman.
Housman and the staff at Baptist Health Paducah anticipated cases would drop as quickly as they increased, but that has not been the case.
"Yes, things are improving, but it's still very, very busy with regards to COVID at the hospital," says Housman.
He says now isn't the time to start slacking with safety protocols, COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots.
"If we go back to that statistic, 1 out of 4 people that we test is positive. That's still a very high rate compared to where we were six months ago in the summer months," says Housman.
Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital has also seen an easing in the number of COVID patients hospitalized, with the number of patients decreasing by nearly 40% since the most recent peak.