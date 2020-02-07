PADUCAH — It's time to Go Red to raise awareness of the threat of heart disease in women and ways women can lower their risks.
Friday is National Wear Red Day as part of the Go Red for Women campaign. Heart disease is the number one killer of men and women — claiming the lives of nearly half a million women every year. But the symptoms can be different for men and women.
Baptist Health Paducah held a Heart Healthy Luncheon Friday at Walker Hall to raise awareness. The event included a presentation about advances in heart care, as well as a cardio workout following the luncheon.
Proceeds from the luncheon go toward the American Heart Association.
