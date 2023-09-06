PADUCAH — Baptist Health Paducah is working with the Kentucky Blood Center to host a September blood drive.
According to a news release from Baptist Health Paducah, the drive will be a two day event scheduled for Wednesday, September 13 from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Thursday, September 14 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be located in the Barnes Auditorium on the second floor of the Carson-Myre heart center.
One person’s donation can save as many as three lives. Blood donations are used on patients going through surgical procedures, childbirth, anemia, cancer treatment, and more.
To give blood donors must be at least 17 or older, weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health, and meet other eligibility requirements. 16 year olds can also donate if they have a parent or guardian permission.
Baptist Health says donating blood can be a quick way to get a mini physical. Healthcare providers will check a donor’s pulse, blood pressure, temperature, and a small amount of blood to test that it’s normal and safe to donate.
Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. All donors will get a free KBC T-shirt while supplies last.
Baptist Health says donating blood is a simple and safe way to make a large impact in a person’s life.