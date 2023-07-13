PADUCAH — According to the American Heart Association, stroke is the 5 leading cause of death in the United States. That’s why Baptist Health Paducah is hosting Spokes for Strokes, a fundraising bike tour happening on Saturday, July 15, to support stroke awareness.
All donations from the event will go to the hospital for improved life-saving devices and expanded stroke care services. The bike tour is set to begin Sunday at 8 a.m. at Baptist Health Imaging Center on the west end of campus at 2705 Kentucky Ave; this is also where bikers will register beginning at 7 a.m.
Individuals can participate in the event for $25, couples can participate for $40, and families will be able to participate for $50. Individual riders will be able to choose between 4 different bike tours through southern McCracken, Marshall, and Graves counties.
Support vehicles will follow all rides and helmets will be required.
“We will continue to focus on public education, so people of all ages know they should call 911 immediately if they see anyone experiencing the signs of a stroke,” says MD and stroke center director, Joseph Ashburn. “Time saved is brain saved, so if they seek immediate treatment, the effects of stroke may be reduced or even reversed.”
For more information about stroke symptoms and the Spokes for Strokes event click here.
To sign up to participate in Spokes for Strokes and see tour maps click here. The deadline to sign up is July 14 at midnight.