PADUCAH — Baptist Health Paducah says they are making a plan to gradually resume full operations, while focusing on the wellbeing and safety of its patients and employees.
After Gov. Andy Beshear announced last week that healthcare services across the state could start reopening, Baptist Health Paducah teamed with its medical experts and with local and state government plus other healthcare providers to determine the safest and best methods to phase in services.
Baptist Health Paducah says outpatient diagnostic radiology and laboratory services resumed this week.
Additionally, Baptist Health Medical Group physician practices and clinics will resume in-person visits with added precautions to ensure social distancing in waiting rooms, limited visitors and masks required for all patients, visitors and staff.
Beginning May 6, Baptist Health says select outpatient surgeries will restart, as well as invasive procedures such as general surgeries, orthopedics and endoscopy.
Additionally, starting May 13 Baptist Health will phase in inpatient surgeries with a goal to return to normal patient volumes by late May or early June.
“Anyone who has postponed surgery or a procedure needs to discuss timing with their doctor as to when they should reschedule. We want to be sure they meet all pre-surgery requirements so they can have the best outcome,” said Baptist Health Paducah President Chris Roty. “We want to remind the community as well, do not hesitate seeking medical care for urgent and emergency care. We are here to care for you.”
Patient safety measures
For the safety of patients, caregivers and the community, both patients and staff will be required to wear a mask. Patients and visitors are encouraged to bring their own masks, as recommended by CDC guidelines, to preserve supplies for our healthcare workers.
People who are suspected to have COVID-19 will be treated in isolated areas away from those seeking care for other ailments.
Healthcare staff will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms as they report for work, while patients will be screened as they enter the facility. Screening will include having your temperature taken.
Restrictions on bringing a companion to appointments will continue. Patients should come alone, unless they are under age 18, or are incapacitated and need assistance. Visitation is allowed in end-of-life cases.
Virtual care
Video visits or emails with healthcare providers via Baptist Health Virtual Care is highly recommended for non-emergency care. These can be done from home or office using a smartphone or computer with video capability. For information on accessing Virtual Care, visit BaptistHealthVirtualCare.com.
Baptist Health suspended elective surgeries on March 18 on the recommendation of the governor, and certain diagnostic services a week later.
For the latest information, go to BaptistHealth.com.