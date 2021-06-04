PADUCAH– Craig Beavers, Pharm.D., was announced today as Vice President at Baptist Health Paducah.
Beavers will be overseeing surgery, pharmacy and cardiology services. He has acted as cardiology services director since 2019.
Beavers graduated in 2009 from the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy and completed his postgraduate residency at UK Albert B. Chandler Hospital in Lexington. Beavers is currently an assistant adjunct professor with the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy.
Previously, Beavers served served as the cardiovascular clinical pharmacy coordinator at UK Healthcare and with the UK Gill Heart Institute, as well as the director of Cardiovascular Services for the Hospital Corporation of America, and as a cardiovascular clinical pharmacy specialist with TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. He also was adjunct faculty for Lipscomb University College of Pharmacy, University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy.
In addition, Beavers is a member and fellow of the American Heart Association. He also currently serves as the chairman of the American College of Cardiology’s (ACC) Cardiovascular Team Council.