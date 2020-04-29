PADUCAH — Medical experts said more of you are delaying the medical care you need because of COVID-19. Baptist Health Paducah Neurologist Joseph Ashburn treats people experiencing strokes.
He said about 80% of the patients he has seen in the past month waited too long before they sought treatment.
Ashburn said they are scared of getting COVID-19 in the hospital and overwhelming the health care system.
The neurologist said people need to to throw out that fear and get help immediately.
"When they do, finally, on days two, three, and four, or even a week out, go 'Wait a minute, I'm still dragging my leg. I still can't speak, or I'm still drooling out the side of my mouth,' it's only then that they come in. And they say 'This has been happening about a week,' by then there's nothing that I could do," said Ashburn.
Ashburn said he cannot reverse it at that point. He said as serious at COVID-19 is, strokes are not to be played with.
"Every minute after that stroke has started, 2 million brain cells are dying," said Ashburn. "Every minute that they're sitting there thinking about that, 2 million more brain cells are dying. In other words, the stroke could be expanding."
Ashburn said strokes are the leading cause of disability in the United States, and the fifth leading cause of death.
Dr. Ashburn said a drooping face, arm or leg weakness, and speech changes are symptoms of having a stroke. Use the acronym F.A.S.T. to easily remember the symptoms of a stroke.
If you are experiencing any of those symptoms, seek medical attention immediately.