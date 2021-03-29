PADUCAH — When you think of a pacemaker, you might imagine a device about the size of a matchbox. But Baptist Health Paducah says it's now offering a pacemaker about the size of a large multivitamin.
For people who have heartbeats that are too slow or irregular, pacemakers send electronic signals to the organ to help control the heartbeat.
The hospital says it is the first in the region to offer the Medtronic Micra pacemaker, which is one-tenth the size of a traditional pacemaker. The device was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in January of last year.
Dr. J. Kenneth Ford first implanted the tiny, leadless pacemaker in a patient last month. The hospital says the cardiologist the only doctor in the region who is able to offer this device.
"This new device is a miniaturized pacemaker that is placed through the groin and placed directly in the right ventricle,” Ford said in a statement shared by the hospital. “The new pacemaker is not for everyone. It will be used most commonly when atrial pacing is not required, such as in chronic atrial fibrillation or some cases of complete heart block, and when vascular access is an issue. The trials have shown a lower complication rate with this device compared to the standard pacemaker procedure. Since there are no leads, there are no problems with the leads having to be replaced and no pacemaker pocket to get infected.”
Baptist Health Paducah says eliminating the need for leads — the insulated wires that connect a pacemaker's pulse generator to one of the heart's chambers — helps avoid infection and device malfunction. The new device also has a longer battery life. The hospital says a traditional pacemaker's batteries usually have to be exchanged after less than a decade. The Medtronic Micra pacemaker, however, has a battery life of 10 to 12 years.
“When the battery gets low, you just put in a new one and leave the old one behind, unlike the standard procedure where the pacemaker has to be replaced which results in an increased risk of infection,” Ford explained.