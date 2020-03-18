PADUCAH — Baptist Health Paducah says it is ready to test for the novel coronavirus.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brad Housman says the hospital has about 1,000 COVID-19 tests and expects to get more in the coming days. He says they already have tested people at the hospital. He would not give a number of how many, but he says none of the tests have been positive.
Starting Wednesday, the hospital opened a new testing site in the parking lot. It is located in a shed-like building. It is not a walk-in clinic, though.
How do you get tested there?
- Call your primary care doctor and explain your symptoms.
- Your doctor has to determine if you need a test.
- If you qualify for testing, your doctor will set up an appointment for you at the testing site.
Housman explains if you do go to the testing site, you may not be tested for COVID-19 right away. He says they will test you for other things first, like the flu.
Once they've ruled out other illnesses, you may get tested for COVID-19. The results could take about five days, because the lab the hospital uses is in North Carolina, but he says they are trying to shorten that time.
Housman explains that, even though the hospital has plenty of tests, there is a limited resource. "Testing is somewhat of a finite resource," he says. "In a perfect world, we could test everybody that we wanted to whether they had symptoms or not to provide some piece of mind, but we are having to do it based on illness and based on whether or not they meet those criteria."
Housman says they have not had to turn anyone away who needed a test.
Baptist Health Paducah also cancelled elective surgeries which Housman says frees up the hospital rooms and supplies as well as protects those healthy people from coming to the hospital. That decision is in keeping with Gov. Andy Beshear's request that all hospitals cease elective procedures.