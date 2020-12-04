PADUCAH — COVID-19 vaccines will soon be available for some of Kentucky's health care workers. Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced 11 hospitals in the state will receive the first set of vaccines, including Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital.
"After the FDA gives emergency authorization, we believe that we could be vaccinating people here in Kentucky as early as Dec. 15, just right around the corner," said Beshear.
Other hospitals, like Baptist Health Paducah, are preparing for the second round of vaccines.
Baptist Health Paducah Chief Medical Officer Dr. Housman said the hospital is eager to get its shipment.
"Maybe that's apropos, being that we're close to Christmas and anxiously awaiting for Christmas. Our Christmas present here will be being able to vaccinate our employees and staff and then our high-risk populations here at the hospital," said Housman.
The hospital already has two large freezers to house vaccines once they are delivered. They aren't your typical freezers.
"Depending on which vaccines you're talking about, the manufacturers have certain specifications that we have to keep the vaccines at a very low temperature," said Housman.
One of them is at -80 degrees Celsius, and the other -32 degrees Celsius. Those parameters are set by the vaccine manufacturers.
The hospital has a plan and process to use when it receives the vaccines. Housman said it's not mandatory for staff, but they have a lot of staff ready to volunteer.
"Our process at the hospital is to prioritize providers and staff, and so based off their risk of exposure, the units they work in, the type of patients they take care of, we'll put them in a ranking if you will, and work our way down that list," said Housman. "So yes, my name will be on the list, but I suspect I'll be towards the bottom half of the list."
Housman said Baptist Health Paducah expects to hear soon about its shipment of vaccines.
A spokesperson for Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital said they cannot speak on distribution specifics until the state gives the hospital an emergency authorization.