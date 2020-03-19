PADUCAH -- Baptist Health Paducah is again tightening its visitor policy due to the coronavirus.
The following patients are allowed one visitor, with restrictions:
- Mother & Baby Care: Significant other only
- Essential caregivers allowed for: Minor child (one parent), dependent adult (one caregiver) and end of life patients (determined on a case-by-case basis).
Visitors can use the following entrances:
- Main Entrance
- Larry Barton Atrium – first floor
- Emergency department
- Medical Park 3 – first floor
- Ray & Kay Eckstein Regional Cancer Care Center
Visitors will be screened upon entry. Those with fever, runny nose, body aches, or respiratory symptoms should not visit.
Visitors will also not be allowed to remain in any building of the hospital after leaving the patient's room.
Visitors should wash their hands with soap and water before and after leaving a patient's room.