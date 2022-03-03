A 20-foot inflatable colon will be on display in the Larry Barton Atrium at Baptist Health Paducah this Friday.
The Kentucky Cancer Program's "Incredible Colon" is an interactive and educational exhibit that allows visitors to learn about colon cancer, including risks, prevention, early detection and treatment.
The event Friday is taking place on National Dress Blue Day, which began in 2009 to raise awareness about colon cancer. It will begin at 9 a.m. and last until 1 p.m.
According to Baptist Health Paducah, colon cancer rates in the region are higher than the national average. To check to see if you are at risk for colon cancer, take the colon cancer health risk assessment on the Baptist Health Paducah website.