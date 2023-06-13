PADUCAH — If your child were babysitting, would they know what to do in an emergency?
Baptist Health Paducah Mother-Baby and Pediatrics Clinical Educator Leslie Knight said in a Tuesday release Safe Sitter is a "great program" the hospital is offering to local middle-schoolers over the summer to help prepare them for the unexpected.
Safe Sitter is a nationally recognized program, Knight explained, "that provides children with various skills such as changing diapers, CPR, choking rescue for infants and children and what to do in weather emergencies."
According to their website, the Safe Sitter course was developed by pediatrician Dr. Patricia Keener after a colleague's daughter choked to death in the care of a sitter who did not know what to do.
The organization says their goal is to reduce preventable or unintentional child deaths that happen in the care of adult or teenage caregivers, given that injuries are the leading cause of death in children under 5 years old.
Baptist Health Paducah is offering Safe Sitter babysitting classes for students in 6th-8th grades throughout June and July in the Zimmerman Education Room on the second floor of Medical Park 2.
Each class is one-day long, running from 8 a.m. to noon. Snacks will be provided.
They'll be hosting classes on June 27, July 10, and July 14.
Baptist Health says class size is limited and pre-registration is required. The free to participate is $30.
To register, email leslie.knight@BHSI.com or call (270) 575-8444.
If your child can't attend the Safe Sitter course but you'd like to learn more, you can find over two-dozen informative videos on Safe Sitter's Babysitter Boss Youtube channel. They cover everything from how to say no to babysitting, how to negotiate pay, how to stay safe in an emergency, and how to change a diaper.