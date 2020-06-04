PADUCAH — Baptist Health Paducah says they are offering a virtual Spokes for Strokes bike tour this month, to raise awareness and funds for life-saving technology and expanded stroke care services.
The virtual ride replaces the annual event, which was canceled this year because of COVID-19.
You can complete the virtual ride from June 6 until the 30. Registration and instructions are available at by clicking here.
Fees are $25 for an individual, $40 for couples, and $50 for a family of four. You will get a t-shirt if you complete the tour.
Baptist Health Paducah says they are celebrating 10 years as a leader in stroke care this year. The hospital became the region's first certified primary stroke center in 2010, and remains the only local facility with 24/7 neurohospitalist and neurosurgery coverage.
The hospital also says the acronym B.E.F.A.S.T is a good way to learn stroke symptoms.
- B: Balance – Does the person have a sudden loss of balance?
- E: Eyes – Has the person lost vision in one or both eyes?
- F: Face Drooping – Does one side of the face droop or is it numb? Ask the person to smile.
- A: Arm Weakness – Is one arm weak or numb? Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?
- S: Speech Difficulty – Is speech slurred, are they unable to speak, or are they hard to understand?
- T: Time to call 911 – If the person shows any of these symptoms, even if the symptoms go away, call 911 and get them to the hospital immediately.
Additional stroke signs include sudden severe headache with no known cause or sudden confusion or trouble understanding.
For more information about Spokes for Strokes, call 270-575-2871.