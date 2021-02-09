PADUCAH — Baptist Health Paducah's vaccination clinic, for Kentuckians age 70 and older, scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, has been rescheduled for Friday, Feb. 12, due to inclement weather.
The hospital says those who made a vaccination appointment for Wednesday and Thursday should expect a call from the hospital to reschedule.
Baptist Health stresses the call may or may not be from the '270' area code, but you should still answer the phone and have your appointment rescheduled.
You cannot reschedule by calling the hospital. The hospital switchboard operators do not have access to scheduling.
Those receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday will keep their appointment as originally scheduled. Second COVID-19 vaccine appointments will not be rescheduled, the hospital says.
Baptist Health says all vaccinations will be administered in the hospital's Educational meeting rooms, located at the rear of the Larry Barton Atrium, near Outpatient Lab and Imaging, not in the Carson-Myre Heart Center as the hospital previously said.
Meanwhile, if you need to schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, Baptist Health will resume scheduling appointments Wednesday.
On Feb. 10, the portal to schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine at Baptist Health Paducah for Wednesday, Feb. 17, will open at 10 a.m. You can schedule you appointment by visiting ScheduleYourVaccine.com. Vaccination appointments are expected to fill up fast.