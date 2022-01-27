Baptist Health Paducah is asking the community to stop coming into the emergency department for routine COVID-19 tests.
According to Baptist Health, the rise of COVID-19 hospitalizations and increasing crowded conditions have tested ER staff members ability to respond to medical emergencies.
“We are having issues with patients coming into the emergency room simply for testing. If you show up for routine testing, you will be delaying care of other patients, plus your wait will be extremely long,” said Brad Housman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Baptist Health Paducah.
Housman added that if you need emergency care, please do not hesitate to come to the emergency room.
If you are seeking a COVID test, there are several other options.
You can contact your primary care provider, utilize Baptist Health Urgent Care, visit Wild Health or visit purchasehealth.org/covid-testing for Purchase District Health Department testing locations. You can also find free testing sites here.
In addition to a crowded emergency department, Baptist Health is also experiencing an increased number of patients hospitalized with COVID.
“Please get your vaccinations, your booster, wear your masks and practice social distancing as much as possible. This is an important way we can help each other,” said Housman.