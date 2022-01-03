PADUCAH — Baptist Health Paducah has announced the first new baby born at the hospital in 2022.
In a news release sent to Local 6 on Monday, Baptist Health Paducah says Aspyn Leigh Rister was born at 12:19 a.m. on New Year's Day.
The hospital says the baby girl came into the world weighing 4 pounds and 12 ounces.
Baptist Health Paducah says Aspyn Leigh was not only the first baby of the year for the hospital, but she was also the first baby of the year for the city of Paducah.
Her proud parents are Shannon and Bryant Rister.
Congratulations to the Rister family from all of us at WPSD Local 6.