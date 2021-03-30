PADUCAH — Baptist Health Paducah recently wrapped up renovating it's mother and baby unit. The project cost about $5.5 million.
Some of the upgrades to the John and Vivian Williams Mother-Baby Unit include updated postpartum suites, pediatric rooms, the nurse's station and physicians' lounge areas. It also features local art and waiting room areas.
Mother-baby unit director Lisa Parnell said the project took into consideration what patients need and want.
"We just made everything look very homey, and a relaxed environment to be able to learn. The best learning environment. We also have everything that's emergent, if anybody is sick or needs emergency care," Parnell told Local 6.
While the mother-baby unit's renovation is complete, the hospital is still working on getting some signage up. Many of the rooms have dedication signs by the donor from donors who supported it, like the room dedicated a few weeks ago by Dr. J. Kyle Turnbo and pediatric nurse Nicole Turnbo.
John and Vivian Williams provided the lead gift for the renovation project.
"Family is everything," John Williams Sr. said during a Zoom meeting announcing the donation last year. "Our children, grandchildren and great grandchildren are very important to us. Supporting this project meant that we could provide other families with the best start possible. We are proud to be able to serve other families in our region with this renovated space."
In a statement in the hospital's announcement of the donation last year, Vivian Williams said she and John knew the need for the renovation project was urgent. "Two of our sons were born in this space — 48 and 53 years ago — and the rooms looked the same as they did then," she said. "So, we were happy to be a part of the much-needed renovation. We want this space to reflect the same joy and excitement experienced by these families in their most special moments."
Members of the community who want to support facilities like these and others at the hospital through the Baptist Health Foundation Paducah can visit supportbaptisthealth.org/paducah for more information.