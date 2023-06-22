PADUCAH — Keeping health care providers local: That's the goal of the pre-med program at Baptist Health Paducah.
During the summer, college students who are interested in the medical field are learning under different physicians every day. It's all in hopes that they'll apply for jobs there after they get their degrees.
The 24 interns are enrolled in schools all over the country, but they all call west Kentucky home. They are experiencing their future professions right here in their hometown.
Dr. Brad Housman with Baptist Health Paducah said the program opens many doors for their local students.
"The students are local students, so we really value that and view it as an opportunity to give them experience here in their hometown area and hopefully get them thinking about coming back here in the future to become our future physicians," said Housman.
The interns are shadowing more than 30 physicians.
The program lasts eight weeks. Each day, the interns shadow and experience a different specialty.
Kate LebBuhn is one of those interns. She's about to start her sophomore year at Harvard College.
"I was very excited. I love Paducah, so I was happy to be home for the summer but doing something I’m interested in as a career," said Kate.
Thursday, she was in the operating room, watching many different procedures.
She's not sure what type of physician she wants to be, but her goal is "mainly just, how can I take a problem and make it better in a way that benefits everyone especially the patient?"
Kate said she's getting great exposure right here in the town she loves.
Housman is thankful Baptist Health Paducah is able to be a part of these students’ journeys.
"I'm super thrilled that we get to offer this to our local students and play part in their becoming of the physicians of tomorrow," he said.
Kate said another part of this program she's enjoyed is constantly seeing familiar faces.
After the interns finish their eight weeks, the hospital and physicians will serve as references as they're needed for future medical school applications.