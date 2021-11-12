Baptist Health is reporting 99.6% of its employees have complied with the vaccination policy. The hospital system added that only 10 people, one-tenth of 1% of employees, did not comply and have left Baptist Health.
This report includes statistics from all nine Baptist Health markets, including Baptist Health Paducah.
“Thank you to our staff and providers for their strength and resilience in tirelessly continuing to care for the health of our patients during this pandemic, for stepping up and doing the right thing," said Angie Mannino, Baptist Health’s chief People and Culture officer. "We urge everyone to get their COVID-19 vaccination, or booster, especially as the highly contagious delta variant has proven more deadly to the unvaccinated."
The hospital system added that more than 96% of their current job applicants are already vaccinated.