PADUCAH — Adult obesity is now the highest it has ever been in the United States.
A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the adult obesity rate passed the 40% mark for the first time. It is at 42.4%.
So where to our Local 6 states stand?
Kentucky and Tennessee are tied at 36.5%. They are just two of 12 states with rates above 35%.
Missouri's rate is 34.8%, and Illinois' is 31.6%.
Dr. Anthony Davis is a bariatric and general surgeon with Baptist Health Paducah. He said obesity and COVID-19 are a bad combination.
"What we have been seeing is that those who are morbidly obese are more prone to having severe complications associated with COVID, but again obesity causes a whole lot of other things too," said Davis. "COVID's going to come, and being optimistic about this, we're going to get over it. But we're still not getting over hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol and sleep apnea, which guess what, is associated with morbid obesity."
He said the best way to fight obesity is through education.
"As a nation, we're getting better and better on trying to get our children more active, getting our society more active but that's not enough," said Davis. "We also need to have to educate our population about how to eat, so that we can avoid excess storage or morbid obesity."
Davis said research shows that exercise and healthy eating are not complete solutions, but they help.
Midtown Market regular Kevin Stepter spent some of his time on Thursday in line for lunch. He said healthy eating is important.
"I had a weight problem at one time, so I try to — I try to take care of myself and eat what's right," said Stepter. "You know, a lot of places you don't get that, but it seems like here it's always very good food and quality."
The Goia family grabbed lunch from Banks Market in Paducah. They are traveling from Florida.
Father and husband Liviu Goia said healthy food means a lot to his family.
"This is what gives us more energy, you feel much better eating healthier than eating fatty, and uh fatty foods," he said.
The Goias say anybody can do it.
Mother and wife Madalina Goia said there are ways to help ensure you eat healthier. One way is to have a plan.
"When you go to a grocery store, pick out the healthy stuff. If you need to snack, snack on the fruits and veggies," she said. "That way, we can take better care of our health and our kids."
Davis said for those living with obesity, it's important to remember that it is a disease.
He said those who do not live with obesity can still do their part to learn more about it.
"Please remove the 'stigmatism' that 'Oh these people aren't exercising enough. They're not, they're eating too much,'" said Davis. "That's not the case. Their body is processing calories in excessive storage."
All people are advised to eat healthy foods, exercise and talk to their doctor to learn more about their bodies.
Kentucky may be included in the 35 percentile, but the commonwealth didn't have the highest rate.
Mississippi has the highest adult obesity rate at 40.8%, and Colorado has the lowest at 23.8%.