LOUISVILLE, KY -- Baptist Health says it is temporarily furloughing some of its employees.
The furloughs are happening at all eight hospital systems, including Baptist Health Paducah.
Those impacted are full and part-time employees in jobs that do not support caregivers or are not critical to clinical operations related to COVID-19.
Some other staff members have also been temporarily reassigned.
The number of affected employees has not been finalized.
Those furloughed with be eligible for unemployment and will continue to receive medical benefits.
Baptist Health CEO Gerard Colman says their intent it to return to normal as soon as possible and begin calling back those employees.