PADUCAH -- Baptist Health says the Strawberry Hills Imaging and Lab location will temporarily be suspending imaging services starting on Monday, April 13.
Baptist Health says the lab will remain open. Temporary lab hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Strawberry Hills location is at 2670 New Holt Road.
Baptist Health says outpatient imaging services are available at the Baptist Imaging Center at 2705 Kentucky Ave., which is on the hospital campus. This center's temporary hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Imaging services at Baptist Health include: MRI, Breast Diagnostic Services, Bone Densitometry, Nuclear Medicine, CT scans, PET scans, Ultrasounds, and X-rays.
For questions, contact Sondra Waltmon at 270-415-7242.