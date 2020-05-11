PADUCAH — Hospitals in the Local 6 area are using technology to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Baptist Health Paducah uses a UVC light system to go the extra mile to kills viruses and keep patients safe.
Michael Maier is an environmental service worker. When a COVID-19 patient is discharged, he uses a UVC light technology.
"Disinfecting the air and the ceiling tiles, like, hard-to-reach spots in the walls, corners, and it's able to get everywhere in the room," Maier said.
It's called a Surfacide. Maier puts it in the room, and operates it from a tablet outside the door. The Surfacide device scans the room to determine which surfaces need attention the most.
The ultraviolet light fights viruses and kills bacteria, making it safer for patients and staff.
"If we had a patient who was even possibly going to have COVID-19, this will have been run in that room before the next patient goes in there," Maier said.
Baptist Health Paducah Chief Operating Officer Bonnie Schrock said creating a safe environment during these times is critical.
"They're working diligently to make sure that our surfaces are clean, not only in our patient rooms, but also in our procedural areas, in our public spaces," Schrock said. "They are constantly working to make sure we have a safe environment."
About 30 minutes later, the Surfacide will signal when the room is clean. It's all part of minimizing the spread of COVID-19 and keeping everyone healthy.
The hospital bought the Surfacide in 2016, and has been using it more frequently since the pandemic began. The hospital hopes to buy another system using grant money in the near future.