PADUCAH — Barbecue Off the River kicked off yesterday. It’s off the river for the second year in a row, but the goal is still the same — to raise money for charities.
There are two vendors at Noble Park: Buzzard Brothers BBQ and Phillips Concessions.
Philips Concessions will donate 10% of its profits to the Family Service Society, a nonprofit the vendor says hits close to home.
The parking lot was full at Noble Park on Friday — so were bellies.
Ribbon fries, fresh squeezed lemonade and Philly cheese steaks are just a few of the items you can find at Philips Concessions.
Taylor Taborn says her grandpa has participated in Barbecue on the River for the past 15 years.
A portion of the money raised will go to Family Service Society, a choice Taborn says is personal to her family.
"We've kind of grown up not having everything, you know, so he just wants to give back as much as he can. He knows that not everyone is privileged. A lot of kids and people can't really choose, and they don't grow up with things,” Taborn says.
Philips Concessions is one of two food vendors donating to Family Service Society.
Still Smokin’ BBQ is also donating a portion of their profits
Katie Howard is the director of business development at Family Service Society.
Howard says on or off the river, the event’s purpose hasn't changed.
"This event is to raise money for charity. It’s to cook the best barbecue in the country. Whether we're on or off the river, that's what we're doing. We’re raising money for charity,” Howard says.
That’s what the crew at Philips Concessions plans to do, and all they need is you.
"As long as people come out and support Barbecue on the River, all of these charities will do good and we'll have money for them,” Taborn says.
Both vendors said they’d be there until it gets dark or until they sold out, whichever came first.
Eleven vendors are participating in the 2021 Barbecue Off the River. Click here for the full list of where you can go to get delicious barbecue.