PADUCAH — While Barbecue on the River was canceled for this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a new event, Barbecue Off the River, took its place. And it seems like it was a hit!
The event began Thursday, and featured ten different participants. They sold an array of meats and desserts from all across the Paducah area.
Daryl Tilford cooked for Q Krew. He said sales have been good, but not as great as the typical Barbecue on the River.
"They had good pre-sales Thursday and Friday that they delivered to businesses. And today is drive-thru, pick-up, pick-up your order, and we think it will be a good day, yes," Tilford said. "But, nowhere near what we think it would be at Barbecue on The River."
Tilford said one of the positives of Barbecue Off the River was that it allowed the crew to be isolated, compared to the crowds of Barbecue on the River. He said that helped him and the Q Krew team members relax.