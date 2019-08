Watch again

PADUCAH — Organizers of Barbecue on the River say after 25 years, part of the event is actually going to be on the river.

One of the beer gardens will be on Wilson Stage this year between the Paducah floodwall and the Ohio River.

Organizers met with the media Thursday to talk about this year's charity fundraiser.

The event attracts around 40,000 people during its three-day run.

This year's Barbecue on the River is set for Sept. 26-28.