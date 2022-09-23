PADUCAH — Barbecue on the River is organized to raise money for local charities. One booth is dedicating the money they raise to the family of a local man who has been missing since March after his boat capsized.
"It's Barbecue on the River. It's a donation of charity, and our charity is Tyler Morgan's family," said Michael Hargrove.
Tyler Morgan has been missing since March 3, when his boat capsized near Wickliffe, Kentucky. Michael Hargrove and his wife Carol are selling shaved ice at Barbecue on the River to help Morgan's family.
"It was just a shock. This would be for anybody or anything. For him not to be found yet is just hard to believe. It's hard to accept," Hargrove said.
Their monetary donations from the event will help Tyler's wife with the family's expenses.
"It'll help her pay her bills, mortgage, you know, just to live and just to survive," Hargrove said.
Hargrove said the community is supporting them since they first got their booth set up.
"We have had people just stop by, not to get a shaved ice, but seen our signs and donated because they know the family," Hargrove said. "Tyler was well known in Ballard County. When he was in school, he was in a lot of organizations and stuff, so he was very likable. Very likable."
Their only focus for the weekend is to raise as much money as they can for the Morgan family. Barbecue on the River will wrap up Saturday night.